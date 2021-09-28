Prince William and Kate Middleton’s secret family lunch guest revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently spotted enjoying a quiet family lunch with their children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, but it seems they were joined by a secret guest.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were glimpsed at a pub garden in Norfolk over the weekend enjoying a family meal with their three children.

Though they appeared to be alone, according to a royal expert, the Cambridges were likely joined by a very important – and “discreet” guest.

This royal news comes as the reason why Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name could be revealed any day now is revealed .

Prince William and Kate Middleton are known for their love of Norfolk and it was in this beautiful county that they were spotted during a family outing over the weekend. With Prince George and Princess Charlotte having returned to Thomas’s Battersea school for the autumn term, William and Kate are once again spending a huge amount of time at Kensington Palace. Though they also have a Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, which they received as a gift from the Queen after William and Kate married in 2011.

Prince William, Kate and their children spent much of the UK’s lockdown there and over the weekend the family were seen having lunch together in a pub garden in Norfolk. But though it might seem as though they were alone, it’s been suggested that they were joined by an important, but hidden, guest.

As reported by OK! magazine, royal expert Katie Nicholl has suggested to the publication that far from enjoying a family lunch alone, there likely would’ve been a “discreet” security detail looking out for them.

She claimed, “There will have been a security detail with Kate and William and the children on their recent pub lunch outing but it would have been discreet. A plain clothed and unidentifiable security guard who was positioned at another table. They would have blended in with the rest of the pub.”

Katie added that romantic date nights and trips to the pub are just ordinary activities for the down-to-earth royals, despite their prominent positions within The Firm.

“They tend to go to the same places and these are places where they are known and have a good relationship with the landlord or landlady,” Katie alleged.

“They’ve been going to these places for a long time, so it’s not unusual and it’s not difficult for them to go and relax. The locals are incredibly protective of them. You don’t often see people get out their camera phones and record them. They are left to just get on with a family occasion.”

She added, “Norfolk is one of the few places they can just enjoy ordinary, everyday experiences as a family. William and Kate often go out on date nights and you don’t hear about it.”

This comes as Prince William recently opened up about how he and Kate feel so much at home in Norfolk in the new Prince Philip BBC documentary. Discussing how Prince Philip helped positively impact the local area around Sandringham, William revealed it’s this which contributed to this feeling.

“For me, coming here and now living here, everything that he’s done has led up to Catherine and I feeling that this is a part of the country we want to be in. We love this area, it feels like home, and that’s because of what he’s created,” he declared.