Why Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name could be revealed any day now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name has yet to be revealed to the world, though there is a sweet family sign that this highly-anticipated announcement could be just days away.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their baby girl on September 18 and the Queen and Royal Family are said to be “delighted”.

Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name has not yet been announced, though if her cousin’s arrival is anything to go by, this reveal could be imminent.

This royal news comes as how Princess Diana could help heal the “rift” between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name might not have been announced yet, but that hasn’t stopped many people from speculating excitedly about what the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild will be called and if her name will honour any of her royal relatives. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their baby girl on Saturday 18th September at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

The Palace statement confirming the brilliant family news declared, “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The announcement went on to reveal that Beatrice and Edo were preparing to introduce their newborn daughter to her half-brother, Wolfie. The timing of the announcement, which was made two days after the new royal baby was born, also creates a sweet link with Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Though unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who shared Lilibet’s name in their birth announcement, Beatrice and Edoardo have so far revealed just the precious details about their newborn’s arrival, weight and their families’ response.

When will Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name be announced?

Sadly for royal fans eager to know which popular baby name Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter might have, the world is still awaiting this all-important announcement. However, if the Queen’s granddaughter chooses to follow in her sister Princess Eugenie’s footsteps, it could be that confirmation of Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s baby name could be just days away.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their baby boy on 9th February 2021. As with the recent Palace statement regarding the arrival of Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter, Eugenie and Jack’s announcement revealed their son’s weight, place and time of birth, as well as their families’ “delight”.

At this time they did not confirm what their baby was called. Instead, Eugenie took to social media to share their first family photo and revealed his name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

This exciting name update came on 20th February, 11 days after August was born. Meanwhile, Beatrice gave birth to her little girl on 18th September, 10 days ago.

It’s not known whether the Princess will follow similar timing when it comes to announcing her daughter’s name. Though if Beatrice does, it could potentially mean that royal fans are just days away from learning what beautiful moniker she and Edoardo have chosen for their little girl. In the meantime, proud aunt Eugenie has revealed the adorable nickname that her newborn niece will call her.

And it seems fans will just have to remain patient as they await news of Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name and a potential first glimpse of the baby royal at some point in the future.