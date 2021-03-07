We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William “remain hopeful” of a reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a friend.

The couple are said to “remain hopeful” that the rift can be remedied in the “fullness of time”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to do a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, just months after quitting royal life, has been met with raised eyebrows across the globe.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be “hopeful” that their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be salvaged, despite rumours of “royal tension”.

Although there have been calls for the couple’s interview to be plugged, or at least delayed, due to Prince Philip’s stay in hospital and the seemingly insensitive timing, a friend of Prince William and Kate’s said they’ve not given up hope on saving their relationship with Meghan and Harry.

A friend of the Cambridge family told The Telegraph, “There will always be bumps in the road but they’re a family and families come through these things.

“They both remain hopeful of a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan.”

From what we’ve seen so far of the interview, we know Meghan accuses The Firm of “perpetuating falsehoods” about the couple, so it’s no surprise there is said to be “sadness” from the royal family about the claims being made. But that’s not to say things can’t be repaired over time.

The source added, “It has been very difficult for both sides and there has been a lot of sadness over what has happened, but ultimately they want things to improve between them in the fullness of time.”

Rumours of a “rift” between the brothers started back in 2019, with Prince Harry himself admitting that the brothers had grown apart. But it was thought that the tension was starting to thaw in recent months.

Hinting at their strained relationship, Harry said, “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers — and we’re certainly on different paths at the moment.

“But I’ll certainly always be there for him as I know he’ll always be there for me.

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy.

“But I love him dearly and the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”