We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Speaking over video call to Flight Sergeant Gemma Thomson, the Duke of Cambridge revealed how his three children react to eating sugar.

This conference was one of several made by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge respectively as part of Remembrance Week. William was joined by veterans to discuss paying tribute to Britain’s brave fallen soldiers.

Prince William and Kate have previously spoken of how Prince George, Prince Louis Louis and their sister Princess Charlotte can be a handful at parties.

However it was when talking to Gemma about her own son that this new revelation came.

With Gemma’s son’s birthday falling on Remembrance Sunday, The Duke asked about the six-year-old learning to lay a wreath. He also mentioned the dual nature of the day.

“Got to get the balance of having a party and laying a wreath,” he remarked. Prince William acknowledged that one was “quite solemn, one quite chaotic”.

Flt Sgt Thomson then went on to speak about her son getting to eat a lot of cake on his birthday. Prince William joked about the sugar highs children often get, stating: “Then the sugar kicks in and it’s all chaos after that.”

Gemma knowingly responded: “Oh you know”. Prince William, who is father to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and two-year-old Prince Louis, then smiled and nodded, before confirming that he was very much aware.

The Duke and Duchess have previously spoken about their children’s abundant energy throughout the UK’s nationwide lockdown from March-July.

When visiting family-owned bakery, Smiths The Bakers, William had reportedly spoken about how busy his children had been.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen,” he said at the time. And it seems they really do have a sweet tooth as William revealed, “it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere.”

The Duke spoke in further detail about the exhausting demands of parenting and home-schooling in lockdown when he marked Emergency Services Day in Belfast earlier this year.

“I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,” he said, adding “it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”

Back in 2016, William had remarked that George and Charlotte were playful to guests at the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust Friday.

He told of how they were: “Running around, pushing things, jumping”, before adding, “Please tell me it gets easier.”

As part of Remembrance Week, the Duke has made several more calls to our nation’s brave servicemen and women oversees.

Video of the Week

On one such call William said, “I hope that you know that we are still thinking about all of you”. He spoke of the “important job you’re all doing” and added that “everyone is very grateful.”

He went on to express his wish that, “over Remembrance Sunday we can remind people just how committed and determined, and how brilliant all the people we have in the Forces are around the world.”

With Remembrance Day today, the UK will share William’s sentiment and will pay tribute as the eleventh hour approaches.