Prince William says Prince George will be ‘so upset’ as he makes brave move during latest outing

Caitlin Elliott
    • Prince William confessed that his eldest son, Prince George, would be devastated to have missed one ‘very cool’ moment from his and Kate Middleton’s latest engagement.

    As the royal couple spent time with the university animals, which are used to help students cope with stress and anxiety, William and Kate were introduced to some rather creepy critters.

    As William was given the opportunity to hold a snake, he revealed that Prince George, who turned eight in July, would be sad to have missed out.

    “George is obsessed with snakes, he’s going to be so upset he missed this,” the future King, who is second in the line of succession, explained, admitting the snake was “very cool”.

    Prince William Kate Middleton Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge observes as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge handles a snake during their tour of the Ulster University Magee Campus on September 29, 2021 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

    Credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, brave Queen-Consort-to-be Kate requested to hold a giant tarantula in her hand, while William seemed to keep his distance.

    The Duchess asked, “Ooh, please can I hold the tarantula? What’s her name?”

    Kate Middleton holding a spider - Prince William, Duke of Cambridge observes as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge handles a tarantula called Charlotte from Kidz Farm during a tour of the Ulster University Magee Campus on September 29, 2021 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

    Credit: Getty

    After being told the creepy crawly shared a name with her daughter, Charlotte, Kate laughed, “Is she really?”

    Royal fans were blown away by the snaps of Kate clutching the furry insect, responding to a post shared on the Duke and Duchess’ Twitter account.

    “The Duchess is a heck of a lot braver than I am! But so awesome that her name is Charlotte,” one wrote.

    “The Duke’s face says it all. Also, it looks like he’s standing very far away … like I would be,” joked another.

    Princess Charlotte is famously a fan of eight-legged insects and even asked Sir David Attenborough his thoughts on spiders when she made her public speaking debut on Instagram last year.

    As part of an Instagram upload, entitled Ask David Attenborough, the three Cambridge kids asked the iconic nature pro their animal-based questions.

    Looking sweet in her school uniform, Charlotte asked, “Hello David Attenborough. I like spiders, do you like spiders too?”

