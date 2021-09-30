We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William confessed that his eldest son, Prince George, would be devastated to have missed one ‘very cool’ moment from his and Kate Middleton’s latest engagement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to Derry-Londonderry yesterday to spend time with members of the community.

The Duke and Duchess went to Ulster University’s Magee Campus and spent some time at the on-campus petting zoo.

As the royal couple spent time with the university animals, which are used to help students cope with stress and anxiety, William and Kate were introduced to some rather creepy critters.

As William was given the opportunity to hold a snake, he revealed that Prince George, who turned eight in July, would be sad to have missed out.

“George is obsessed with snakes, he’s going to be so upset he missed this,” the future King, who is second in the line of succession, explained, admitting the snake was “very cool”.

Meanwhile, brave Queen-Consort-to-be Kate requested to hold a giant tarantula in her hand, while William seemed to keep his distance.

The Duchess asked, “Ooh, please can I hold the tarantula? What’s her name?”

After being told the creepy crawly shared a name with her daughter, Charlotte, Kate laughed, “Is she really?”

Royal fans were blown away by the snaps of Kate clutching the furry insect, responding to a post shared on the Duke and Duchess’ Twitter account.

“The Duchess is a heck of a lot braver than I am! But so awesome that her name is Charlotte,” one wrote.

“The Duke’s face says it all. Also, it looks like he’s standing very far away … like I would be,” joked another.

Princess Charlotte is famously a fan of eight-legged insects and even asked Sir David Attenborough his thoughts on spiders when she made her public speaking debut on Instagram last year.

As part of an Instagram upload, entitled Ask David Attenborough, the three Cambridge kids asked the iconic nature pro their animal-based questions.

Looking sweet in her school uniform, Charlotte asked, “Hello David Attenborough. I like spiders, do you like spiders too?”