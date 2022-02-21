We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry’s memoir could reportedly make things “difficult” for Prince Charles as the future King, as it’s claimed the Queen likely finds the book “concerning”.

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir has been described as a “wholly truthful” account of his life as a member of The Firm .

Now a royal author has suggested that the Queen could be concerned about what “accusations” Prince Harry could make about his father in the book.

This royal news comes as it’s reported that Prince Harry has renewed the lease on Frogmore Cottage .

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior royals the couple have been busy launching multiple exciting ventures. One of these, Harry’s memoir, is due to be shared with the world later this year and anticipation is already huge. According to OK!, royal author Duncan Larcombe has expressed his belief that the future of Harry’s family relationships could be heavily influenced by the revelations he makes in his memoir.

Not only that, but the author has suggested that it could potentially make things “very difficult” for Prince Charles as future King.

Due for release in late 2022, Charles reportedly fears the memoir will “publicly blame” Duchess Camilla for any childhood pain. Whilst some sources have alleged that the Queen is also “worried” about Camilla ahead of the book’s publication.

Now Duncan has suggested that it’s not just Camilla, but Charles, whom the Queen might be concerned about when it comes to her grandson’s memoir. He reflected that until the contents are known the so-called ‘distance’ between Harry and his family could “continue”.

The author claimed to OK!, “We don’t yet know if or how strongly he’ll slate his father and brother in the book. It’s hard to imagine what might be coming, but until that book hits the shelves, the stalemate is highly likely to continue.”

Discussing potential thoughts about the book, Duncan alleged that the Queen, who is marking her Platinum Jubilee year, could fear “accusations” about Charles’ worthiness as future king.

“What must be concerning her most right now is not so much whether Harry will say Charles was unworthy as a father, but whether he’ll say he’s not worthy of being future king,” Duncan speculated. “If those sorts of accusations emerge, it could make things very difficult indeed.”

Prince Charles is first in the royal line of succession and the Queen has recently addressed her son’s future reign. In a heart-warming Jubilee message she shared her “sincere wish” that Camilla should become Queen Consort when Charles becomes King, reflecting on the monarchy’s future.

Any potential suggestion by Harry that his father isn’t “worthy” of being King would likely cause shockwaves and could possibly affect the way people view the future of the monarchy.

Though despite Duncan’s speculation that Harry’s memoir could make things “difficult”, royal commentator Katie Nicholl believes that he’s unlikely to want to upset his grandmother like this.

“The Queen is 95, and she’s obviously feeling the strain of losing her husband, as well as her advancing age,” Katie stated. “On a personal level, I think Harry will be very concerned for his grandmother’s health.”

Whether or not Prince Harry’s memoir will make revelations that concern Prince Charles and his role as future King remains to be seen. Though with just months to go until publication, there’ll likely be many fans eager to read his account of royal life very soon.