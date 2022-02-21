We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is willing to forgive his brother Harry and welcome him back into the family after sending ‘subtle signals’, according to a royal expert.

Prince William and Prince Harry still have a long way to go before they can reconcile but royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes nostalgia could be key.

Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family is still severely strained and both sides will need to put in a lot of effort to mend the hurt but it’s hoped that Prince William’s ‘subtle words’ will help sort things out.

The Queen’s platinum jubilee is set to take centre stage this year and sources predict Prince Harry will face increasing pressure to resolve his differences with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

And it looks like Prince William is already taking the lead to mend the rift.

Katie Nicholl, a royal reporter, believes Harry will want to be a part of the June celebrations, and that he will almost probably be forced to appear with William at that time.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to return to the UK for the Queen’s grand celebrations, but Harry released a statement stating he does not feel safe taking his family across the pond without adequate police protection.

While the Royal Family may see it as yet another setback, Prince Charles has reportedly extended an invitation to the couple to stay with him in order to meet his granddaughter, Lilibet, and repair their bond.

Katie explained, “It seems to me that both brothers will have to make concessions. They didn’t seem to find an opportunity at Prince Phillip’s funeral last April to talk properly, but the Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out one to one. It’s the same with Prince Charles – Harry is going to have to meet his father and look him straight in the eye if their issues are to be fixed.”

But royal expert Duncan Larcombe thinks there are some ‘subtle signs’ that Prince William is trying to win his brother back.

Although Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir uncertainties have kept Harry’s relationship with his family on a knife’s edge, sources say William may have extended an olive branch to him when he launched his Time To Walk podcast in December.

In the podcast William recalled Princess Diana belting out Tina Turner’s hit Simply The Best with him and Harry when they were little in the one-off show on Apple Fitness.

Harry is likely to have reacted positively to the flashback, and speaking about Prince William ‘signals’ to Prince Harry, Duncan tells OK, “We have to hope that even the most subtle words from William here and there act as little signals to Harry. It’s as if he’s saying, ‘Look, come on. Let’s sort this out.’ As the older sibling, William is sensible enough to know that he has to fix things.”

The two brothers were reunited for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral as they attended a ceremony to celebrate the life of their beloved mother, which was held in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, but the event didn’t allow them to spend time together and work through their issues.

While Katie was the first to report a rift between Harry and William in late 2018, as it was suggested that the Cambridges were not totally accepting of Meghan.

A source claimed, “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so.”

Things didn’t get any better when William reportedly raised concerns about Harry’s new romance with Meghan, telling his younger brother, “This seems to be moving quickly, are you sure?”

In the three years afterwards, tensions have boiled, with the Sussexs’ alleging that the royal family neglected to tackle the racism Meghan received and that an anonymous royal expressed concern about “how dark” baby Archie’s complexion would be.

As more details emerged, Harry said that Charles had cut him off financially and that his father would not answer his phone calls, leaving him feeling “really let down.”

“I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship,” he added, acknowledging the need to break the deadlock.

But any rays of hope for reconciliation could be snuffed out by Harry’s upcoming memoir, which is expected to be released later this year. The book will be a “accurate and wholly truthful” account of Harry’s life, with Harry promising to write it “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

The memoir, estimated to have been £15 million, is set to be published in the autumn, and royal author Duncan Larcombe believes its content will have a significant impact on Harry’s future royal relationships.

Yet, despite Prince William ‘signals’ to Prince Harry, royal writer Nigel Cawthorne argues the brothers have been missing a more concrete intervention from within the family, which would have ideally come from the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year.

Katie points out that Harry did not attend William’s reception at Kensington Palace in October to thank contributors for the statue of their mother, Diana, emphasising the gap between the two. She claims, “I think that tells us all we need to know about the true state of affairs between William and Harry,”

Additionally, Katie debunks rumours that the Cambridges may join Harry and Meghan to the US next year for William’s Earthshot Prize, which will be held in October.

“Given that this would be a formal visit, staying at an official residence would be more appropriate,” royal expert Katie says.

She suggests that Meghan and Kate’s well-documented rivalry may have played a role in the brothers’ feud. Adding, “I don’t think there’s much of a relationship between the two women these days – and that seems unlikely to change. Previously, I think they got on for the sake of appearances, and because both were trying to keep the peace between the brothers.”

Last summer, it was alleged that Harry texted Kate rather than William after the birth of baby Lilibet. Harry was “cementing her role as a bridge between him and his brother,” according to a source at the time.

With so much still up in the air, including Harry’s right to pay for his family’s police security, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee commemoration from June 2 to 5 – honouring her extraordinary 70 years as monarch – appears to provide the best chance of putting the dispute to bed.

In December, it was reported that Harry had written to his grandmother, offering to help with the formal arrangements, implying that this is also his wish.