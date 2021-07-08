We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is expected to face a poignant reminder of his 'rift' with brother Prince Harry as he prepares for his latest challenge.

The Duke of Cambridge last competed in the game opposite his brother the Duke of Sussex back in 2019.

The Duke of Cambridge who made a ‘deliberate signal’ to Prince Harry, and watched England’s victory against Denmark in the Euros 2020 semi-final, is set to take on a challenge of his own this week when he joins other players at the Guards Polo Club for a charity match on Friday.

Notably, Prince William usually plays in these charity matches alongside his brother Harry, but since Harry now lives more than 5,000 miles away in Los Angeles, since stepping back from the royal family, William will have to go it alone without his brother.

The Duke’s are no strangers to the sport – they took part in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match together at Cirencester Park Polo Club in 2017. And swapped teams to go head to head at Billingbear Polo Club in 2019, with their families looking on.

At the time, the Duchess of Sussex cradled baby Archie and the Duchess of Cambridge was looking after her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But according to Kensington Palace, the latest match will raise much-needed funds and awareness for charities that are close to both Prince William and Kate Middleton’s hearts, including Centrepoint, East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Tusk.

It unlikely that Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton will be able to watch as she was forced to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid and had to be rushed out of Wimbledon after being alerted to the Covid panic.