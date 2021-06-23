We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William reportedly doesn’t “trust” Prince Harry any longer amid “rift” rumours as a royal expert has suggested the Queen is the “only person” who could help bring about a potential reconciliation.

Prince William is said to be “worried” that conversations with Prince Harry could end up in the press, as it’s claimed he doesn’t “trust” his brother anymore. Now a royal expert has suggested that their grandmother the Queen might be the “only person” who could help Harry “see sense”. Rumours of tension between William and Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, have reignited in recent months in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

Earlier this year the brothers came together at Prince Philip’s funeral, as Harry returned to the UK from his new LA home. This emotional occasion marked the first time he and William had seen each other in-person since the shocking CBS special aired.

Just days after the poignant funeral service, reports claimed that the Royal Family were warned to suspend talks with Prince Harry and Meghan. This came after stories surfaced about Prince Harry’s secret meetings with the Queen and how he broke the ice with William, shortly after Harry touched down in America, leading to allegations that The Firm were wary of future chats becoming public.

Now royal correspondent and author Phil Dampier has expressed his opinion on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that William doesn’t “trust” his brother any longer.

According to The Mirror, Phil told the weekly programme: “I don’t think William trusts Harry anymore and he is always worried that anything he says will end up in the press in two or three days’ time.

“That’s what he is worried about, and he needs to be cautious of what he can actually say to him.”

Whilst fellow royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed that the Queen herself is the one person who could perhaps help mend things between her grandsons, for one key reason.

“She is the only person who can talk to Harry in a certain way and make him see sense,” she suggested.

This comes as Queen is reportedly set to “talk things through” with Harry during a lunch at Windsor Castle when he returns to the UK this summer.

It’s believed this invite was extended before the birth of his and Meghan’s first daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, who is the monarch’s eleventh great-grandchild.

It’s thought the Duke of Sussex will fly over from the US imminently in order to quarantine before the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial statue on July 1st. Harry and William are set to attend the memorial together despite the fallout from the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

On this poignant day, they will instead focus on remembering their mother and will no doubt be a great source of support for each other.