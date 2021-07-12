We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has said he is ‘sickened' by the racist abuse England’s football players have received after the final of the Euros.

Prince William has taken to Twitter to condemn the racial abuse aimed at England’s players after losing the European Championships final.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their eldest son, Prince George, delighted fans with their attendance of the Euro finals match between England and Italy. Prince George had been called a lucky charm for the team, and royal fans loved seeing the family cheer on England together. Fans are even calling Prince George’s reaction to England’s first goal the best bit of the Euros.

Sadly England lost to Italy in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out. Following the game, England’s football players and penalty takers, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, have been subject to racial abuse on social media.

Prince William posted a statement on Twitter, responding to the “sickening” racism and online trolling some football fans have aimed at the players.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” the future King penned.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W.”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have also shared a statement from their Instagram account.

They posted a picture of the England team and a caption that read,“Recognising the rich diversity of cultures which make this country so special – and in many ways unique – lies at the heart of what we can be as a nation. – The Prince of Wales, Windrush Day 2020.”

“Well done @england on your fantastic #Euro2020 performance! You made us proud. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,” the message went on to say.

After the emotional match, Prince William also congratulated Italy’s manager and said, “@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come.”

William also shared his devastation in light of the loss, simply writing, “Heartbreaking.”