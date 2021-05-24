We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Anne was mistaken for Hollywood actor Tom Cruise in a hilarious mix-up by fans during her latest royal outing in Yorkshire.

Princess Royal was catching a helicopter at the sports centre in Molton, North Yorkshire – the town where the Mission Impossible star had been filming.

Over the past few months, the Hollywood star has been busy filming for Mission Impossible 7 in the region alongside actress Hayley Atwell. So when local residents Emma Dodsworth and Lisa Watkins spotted a VIP helicopter coming to land next to a sports centre in Molton, North Yorkshire – they eagerly awaited, expecting to catch a glimpse of the actor.

But to their surprise, it wasn’t the handsome superstar but indeed a senior member of the royal family after they finally noticed the Burgandy helicopter and the royal badge.

In an interview with SWNS, Lisa said, “Emma and I, we adore the royal family so we couldn’t miss it. We pulled up and parked the car and ran to where the helicopter was landing but there was only the pilot.

“We then started to talk to some security guy and they wouldn’t tell us who it was but he eventually said someone would be arriving in 45 minutes.”

Shortly after, a 4×4 pulled up on the grounds and Princess Anne, 70, emerged from the vehicle and headed towards the helicopter. It’s understood Princess Roya, who is carrying out official duties on behalf of The Firm, had been attending a rehabilitation centre for injured jockeys at nearby Jack Berry House.

Lisa continued, “As soon as she got out she asked if we were going to play football as I was wearing trainers and a sweatshirt. We told her we were there to see her and she said ‘Do get away’. She had a cheeky grin and we laughed and I cried. She was so lovely. I have a reputation to do banter so of course, I would banter with Princess Anne.”

Co-worker Emma added, “We were shaking and so excited. We have not stopped talking about it.”

Princess Anne and members of the royal family are known to travel by helicopter. The royal helicopter first came into service in 1998 and is the first airframe dedicated solely to royal use. The S-76 model is used commercially around the world, however, the Queen’s helicopter is fitted with fewer seats for extra comfort. Seating six onboard, the royals and their guests can expect five-star service in the sky too, something not usually extended to helicopter passengers.

It’s not the first time Princess Anne has surprised royal fans with her seemingly normal personality – she shared a rare glimpse inside her normal-looking living room.

At the time, the room pictured featured plush, floral chairs, and is filled with family photographs, books, ornaments, and paintings. Many spotted sweet family photographs of daughter Zara Tindall, and son Peter Phillips.

Meanwhile, her bizarre breakfast habit divided fans earlier this month when it was revealed she would only eat her banana’s if they were over-ripened.