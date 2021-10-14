We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The first-time mum was pictured strolling around London with her husband Edoardo.

Princess Beatrice has been pictured with baby Sienna for the first time since giving birth.

The young mum decided to take her newborn baby girl on a stroll around London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Born on 18th September, Sienna Elizabeth is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild.

In the pictures published by OK online, Beatrice, 33, looked glowing and fresh-faced on the walk, with her hair scraped back into a ‘mum’ bun.

She was wrapped up for the autumnal weather in a long quilted jacket, jumper underneath, and a pair of black jeans.

Doting dad Edoardo was pushing the pram with one hand and he looked happy and wore a white shirt with a navy blue jumper on top along with a pair of jeans and some white trainers.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, who married in July last year both enjoyed some time away from baby duties, as they attended the Ned’s Club Lounge at Frieze London Art Fair at Regent’s Park this week.

Beatrice looked on trend with her camel coat and winter boots, while Edoardo kept it smart casual with a suit and trainer combination.

Edoardo recently praised his wife in an Instagram post, it read, ‘Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖’

Wolfie, is the nickname given to Edorado’s son Christopher from a previous relationship with Dara Huang, to whom Edoardo was engaged until 2018.

The property developer’s son was born in 2016. The parents keep their child away from the spotlight and do not share photos of him online.

Beatrice previously revealed that Wolfie is “best big brother” to his little sister Sienna.