Princess Charlotte made a huge impression on royal fans after the Cambridges’ 2020 Christmas card was officially released this week.



Young Princess Charlotte and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis made an adorable appearance in their family Christmas card photo this week. Posing alongside their proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, their growing confidence was clear for all to see.

The previously unseen family photo was taken at the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Whilst little Prince Louis was front and centre in the festive snap, Princess Charlotte could be seen perching on her mother Kate’s knee.

Royal fans were thrilled to see the happy family in this down-to-earth setting. But it was Princess Charlotte who really captured their attention.

Who does Princess Charlotte resemble in the 2020 Christmas card?

Many fans couldn’t help but compare five-year-old Princess Charlotte to another member of the royal family. It is her great-grandmother the Queen that some believe she bears an uncanny resemblance to.

One fan noted, ‘Little Princess Charlotte looks just like Her Majesty’.

Another supported this, stating, ‘Charlotte looks just like the queen’. Whilst a fellow fan put it to Instagram that ‘Little Charlotte is Elizabeth made over’.

Another went so far as to reveal who they thought each of the children most looked like. They commented, ‘George looks like Diana’s side, Charlotte looks like The Queen, and Louis looks like Kate! Beautiful family❤️’

How have fans responded to the Cambridges’ Christmas card?

The response to the Cambridges’ Christmas card has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans rushed to wish the family well and show their support.

The card is addressed ‘To all the amazing NHS staff,’ with the message: ‘Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year’.

According to Hello, inside the card has a personal message from Prince William, saying, ‘We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful.’

Video of the Week

Prince William and Duchess Kate have shown their support for all the brave key workers who have kept the country running smoothly throughout the pandemic.

Speaking at the Pantoland performance, Prince William spoke of how “The country owes [key workers and their families] a huge debt of gratitude.”

With the end of what has been a very difficult year approaching, the family’s heartfelt Christmas card seems to have put a smile on many faces.