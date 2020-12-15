Where the Cambridges will be heading now that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have broken up from school

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have broken up from school and it’s thought that the Cambridges could head for Norfolk.





The young Cambridges made an adorable public appearance together with their royal parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday. The family attended a special performance at London’s Palladium Theatre.

Whilst Prince Louis soon had fans comparing him to his grandfather Michael Middleton, Charlotte wowed people with her confidence. Prince George looked very grown-up as he walked a red carpet for the first time.

Now it’s been reported that Friday marked the end of term time for the two eldest Cambridges.

With London set to enter Tier 3 on Wednesday, it’s thought that the family could head out of the capital a little sooner than expected.

Why might the Cambridges be leaving London?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge are based at Kensington Palace throughout term-time. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both pupils at Thomas’s Battersea in South West London.

The royal couple have both been known to arrange the busy schedules around the school run. Now it seems that they are free from the usual school run frenzy for several weeks. Thomas’s website reportedly indicates that this term ended on Friday 11 December, with the Lent term set to begin on Wednesday 6 January.

Now Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that London will move into Tier 3 on Wednesday.

With both of their eldest children now enjoying the start of the school holidays, it could be that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decide to leave the capital a little earlier.

Where will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge be heading?

Prince William and Duchess Kate usually spend the school holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Set amidst stunning countryside, this idyllic home was gifted to the couple by the Queen after their wedding.

It was at Anmer Hall that Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their children spent the first nationwide lockdown. It is thought that the couple could return to their countryside home before the Christmas guidelines come into effect on 23 December.

Where will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend Christmas?

The Queen and Prince Philip will be celebrating Christmas “quietly” at Windsor Castle this year. This marks the first time in 33 years the Queen will not spend Christmas at Sandringham.

Video of the Week

It’s believed that Prince William and Kate will head for her parents’ home in Berkshire for the festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have yet to announce their Christmas plans. However, it’s expected that the news of where the family will be celebrating the festivities will soon be revealed.