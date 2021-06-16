We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry could have possibly ended up as neighbours in sunny California, according to a royal expert, who claims she would’ve been in “complete favour” of her youngest son’s US move.

Though Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK next month in honour of a special, but heartbreaking, anniversary. Thursday July 1st marks what would have been the late Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

The royal brothers are said to have approved a touching new statue tribute to the Princess of Wales. This will be unveiled on next month as they reflect on happy memories with her. Prince Harry and Prince William are also set to still attend the Princess Diana memorial together, despite the recent fallout from the Sussexes’ “tell-all” Oprah Winfrey interview.

Now royal expert and author Stewart Pearce has suggested that Diana would have been in “complete favour” of Harry’s move to California, for a very special reason. Speaking to Us Weekly, Stewart claimed that the late Princess of Wales “had her eye on a property in Malibu”.

“So she was talking about buying a property in Malibu,” he continued. “Quote unquote, that would be really great for the boys, to have freedom, so that they could surf, because they’re both very sporty.”

“They could surf, they could rollerblade, they could Frisbee,” Stewart added, before explaining. “She’d be in complete favour.”

Princess Diana never went on to purchase her dream Malibu home before she tragically passed away in 1997. Though her memory and legacy are kept alive by those who knew her, especially Harry and William, who will no doubt be incredibly moved by the unveiling of her statue next month.

“She was a person who loved humour, who loved the levity of life, who loved expanding through life,” Stewart powerfully declared.