Princess Diana’s pink honeymoon dress has gone on display for royal fans

Princess Diana’s iconic honeymoon dress is on display for royal fans to see at Kensington Palace for the first time ever.

Princess Diana’s honeymoon gown, designed by Bellville Sassoon, features in the new Royal Style in the Making exhibition at Kensington Palace.

Royal fans can also view the Princess of Wales’ famous wedding dress that she wore when Diana and Prince Charles got married.

The stunning peach attire Diana wore to set off with Prince Charles on the Royal Yacht Brittania for their honeymoon trip to Gibraltar in 1981 will be available for royal fans to see.

Diana chose the silk number laced around the neckline and sleeves, as a tribute to her wedding gown and she completed her look with Manolo Balhnik shoes and a feathered John Boyd hat.

It was recently revealed that Princess Diana’s collaboration with designer Bellville Sassoon “almost didn’t happen,” as a sales associate working at the London store at the time didn’t recognise the future Princess of Wales, and told her that Harrod’s department store was ” just around the corner”.

Thankfully, Diana returned with her mother and chose a blue ensemble she wore for the announcement of her engagement images with Prince Charles.

Diana went on to wear various styles from the label and it’s said that the honeymoon combo required two jackets, one with shorter sleeves and the other with longer sleeves in case of bad weather.

Alongside the honeymoon extravaganza is the stunning 25-foot (7.6-meter) sequin-encrusted wedding dress she wore at St Paul’s Cathedral when she married the future King.

Princess Diana’s iconic wedding gown has gone down in history and according to the exhibition’s organisers, the gown is, “now among the most famous in bridal history”.

The gown has a fitted bodice with vintage Carrickmacross lace panels that were once owned by Queen Elizabeth II’s grandmother, Queen Mary.

With its enormous puffed sleeves accented with bows and ruffles, it was very much in line with early 1980s fashion.

The exhibition also includes gowns worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, as well as elaborate, interesting original designs, fabric samples, and handwritten notes from royal clients to designers.