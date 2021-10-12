We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has advertised for a cleaner to work at Buckingham Palace and you can apply now.

The Queen is looking for a cleaner to take up a permanent position at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty has advertised the role with a pay scale of up to £22,600.

This royal news comes as Prince Charles originally wanted this name for Prince William – and it’s legendary.

The Queen is looking for a cleaner to work at Buckingham Palace and you can even apply now.

The vacancy, which has gone live on its jobs site, is for a cleaner to work under the Master of the Household’s Office at Buckingham Palace, for what is described as a permanent position.

This comes after the Queen sparked health fears after a recent outing with Princess Anne.

The right candidate will be required to work either 20 or 40 hours per week, Monday to Sunday, including some evening shifts and weekend working to earn approximately £11,300 to £22,600 (depending on hours).

The full-time position at 40 hours means your take-home pay (not including deductions for pension contributions) would be £10.88 p/h.

Her Majesty, 95, recently returned to work at Windsor and London following her summer Balmoral break.

And while she isn’t planning on retiring just yet, she needs a team of staff to help her take care of the royal palaces. The role will see the candidate join their professional team at the sites in London, in which it states they will be responsible for the “upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.” The advertisement continues, ‘Learning from your colleagues, you’ll gain the specialist professional skills needed, always aiming for the highest standards. And on occasion you’ll support functions and events too. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) ‘In an environment where development and training is commonplace, you’ll be able to grow your skills within your role,’ it added.

While the palace is looking for someone with previous cleaning or hospitality experience as this would be an “advantage” to securing the right person but more importantly, the right person must have a “keen eye for detail and someone who can be relied on to deliver the highest standard”.

The Palace has to be in tip-top condition for the royal family and also any high-profile visitors that may have an appointment to members of the public who are invited for special awards and events.

Among the other qualities being looked for is someone who is ‘Highly efficient and proactive, and with good time management skills, you’ll be able to prioritise and manage a busy daily workload.

And with a positive and flexible approach to work, you’ll be happy to get involved in a range of duties, supporting the wider team. Above all, you will be eager to learn and develop your skills.’

It concluded, ‘This is your opportunity to use your enthusiasm and passion to deliver the exceptional.’

Here’s a sneak peek inside Buckingham Palace…

How to get a job at Buckingham Palace

If you’re interested in applying for a job at Buckingham Palace then all you need to do is browse the jobs section of the website to find a role that suits your skills.

A list of all the current vacancies is available online, and it’s not just Buckingham Palace that needs staff, all of the royal palace vacancies are listed including an office manager and warehouse driver.

The cleaner vacancy is open to applicants until 20th October, so if you’re keen you’d better be quick to send your CV.

The Queen previously advertised for a cyber security expert to keep the palace’s digital files secure and she wanted someone to fill roles with one that had a surprising salary, while another offered the chance to live in Windsor Castle.

So if there’s a job that suits your skills, what is one waiting for? It could be a career that money can’t buy…