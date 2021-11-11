We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has changed her Instagram profile picture to an image from a tearful moment in honour of Remembrance Day.

Following tradition, the royal family has updated their social media profiles to mark Remembrance Day.

The step is particularly meaningful for Her Majesty since the photo now in use was shot 17 years ago at a Remembrance Sunday parade, during which she showed raw emotion.

The Queen has made sure to pay her respects amid reports she is set to attend this year’s parade despite continued health warnings and spending the night in hospital recently.

Her Majesty made a modest adjustment to her social media page, changing her profile image to a photo of herself at a past Remembrance Day service.

The RoyalFamily Instagram and Twitter accounts, which post regular updates of the monarch and other members of the royal family, used an old photo of the Queen in black with five red poppy pins in Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance in November 2004 for the new profile image.

The royal family is gearing up for a series of events running up to Remembrance Day on Sunday. In spite of the fact that the Queen has cancelled several engagements since being hospitalised, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that she will attend the service on Sunday and is expected to be seen wearing a poppy alongside other senior members of the royal family.

In a statement recently released, the palace said, “It remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.”

On their joint Clarence House profiles, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also updated their profile picture to a group shot that they had previously uploaded on October 28th. The pair can be seen pictured with ten volunteer Poppy Appeal collectors, one for each of the Royal British Legion’s ten decades.

In a rare personalised caption, Prince Charles penned, “The simple act of wearing a poppy is only made possible because of volunteer Poppy Appeal collectors who share a common goal — to recognise the unique contribution of the Armed Forces community.”

The R.B.L. had to remove its collectors off the streets for the first time in its history due to the pandemic last year, as the future King explained, “My wife and I are immensely proud to launch the Poppy Appeal in this seminal year and we invite the nation to come together and, once again, wear a poppy in support of our Armed Forces community. After all, every poppy counts.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also replaced an adorable image of the couple enjoying their 2020 visit to Ireland.