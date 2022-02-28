We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is facing more hardship having tested positive for Covid-19, with a royal expert predicting her ‘problems’ are far from over.

The Queen has been forced to cancel several engagements this month after testing positive for Covid-19, and suffering from ‘mild symptoms’.

Despite reportedly handling her latest health woe with confidence and a ‘no-fuss’ approach, former BBC royal correspondent, Peter Hunt, warns her troubles are not over.

Her Majesty has already faced what many have described as the ‘worst year ever’ following the death of her husband, Prince Philip. Sadly, however, 2022 is proving to be just as difficult with the Queen experiencing even more heartache. From the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir later this year to Prince Andrew’s civil sexual assault lawsuit.

Not to mention the string of emotional milestones the Queen has met so far this year. Now Hunt claims she’s not out of the woods yet.

He explained, “So far, it’s been a year of considerable challenge rather than celebration. The Queen is noticeably frailer.

“Prince Charles is likely to be interviewed as part of a criminal investigation into an alleged cash for honors scandal and Prince Andrew is paying millions of pounds to a woman he says he has no recollection of ever meeting,” he told PA.

Hunt then added, “These are problems for the monarchy that won’t just disappear overnight.”

Members of the Firm however have been stepping up to support the Queen during her health struggles. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton have been taking a more leading royal in the family, with Kate even taking on a solo royal trip to Denmark.