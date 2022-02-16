Trending:

The Queen set for more heartache as string of painful milestones loom

    • The Queen is set for more heartache in the coming days and weeks as she will mark several painful milestones, leading up to the one year anniversary of Prince Philip’s death.

    The Queen endured what royal commentators are calling ‘the worst year ever’ in 2021 as she suffered the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

    Now Her Majesty is facing a string of heartbreaking anniversary that will no doubt bring back lots of painful memories for the monarch. On the 16th of February 2021, Prince Philip, to whom she was married to for 73 years, was taken to hospital after falling ill.

    He was initially admitted to King Edwards VII’s hospital for a few days of observation after feeling unwell. He was later transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where he underwent successful heart surgery, providing hope that he would pull through.

    He returned home to Windsor Castle in March but sadly passed away in April. The Queen has since then endured many sad milestones, including her first Christmas without him and her first visit to their special place at Sandringham.

    In the coming weeks, the Queen is expected to be reminded of the rollercoaster of struggles and worry of this time last year leading up to the one year anniversary of her husband’s passing.

    This month has been doubly poignant as she marked her Platinum Jubilee, 70 years on the throne. However, the date of her becoming Queen is also the anniversary of her beloved father, King George VI’s death

    Meanwhile, the Queen has also suffered health woes this year, with a painful back sprain and a Covid -19 scare, after her son, Prince Charles tested positive for the virus, as did his wife Camilla. 

    She made her first public appearance since coming into contact with the virus and looked in good spirits, with fans saying they were ‘praying’ for her.