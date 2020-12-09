We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has been pictured for the first time with the rest of the Royal family since the Covid pandemic started.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 94, met up with seven other members of the Royal family on the steps at Windsor Castle to enjoy Christmas songs played by a Salvation Army band as a mark of thanks to local volunteers and key workers.

The Queen looked festive in her Christmas red ensemble – a matching red jacket and hat – which she teamed up with a pair of black shoes and handbag.

She was joined by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who had just completed their whistle-stop tour of Britain to meet key workers who have helped the country throughout the world health pandemic.

But they weren’t the only members of the Royal family who came together to show their gratitude. Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal welcomed a number of local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others during Christmas.

Commissioners Anthony and Gillian Cotterill, from the Salvation Army spoke with the Queen. Mr Cotterill said, “The Queen was saying she was just so happy we were able to play some carols because she thinks this will be the only time she’ll be able to hear carols, and she was disappointed we didn’t sing.

“Sometimes we’re playing musicians and other times we’re a choir, at an event like this it’s better to have the band as you can hear it for miles.”

The Queen thanked the band for their performance, as well as for the wider work of the Salvation Army during the pandemic and over the Christmas period.

And fans were delighted to see her reunited with the family – even though they had to conform to social distancing.

One fan wrote, ‘Lovely for the Queen to see her family and indeed for Charles to see William and Catherine.” Another put, ‘These pics make me so happy.’

And a third fan added, ‘So nice to see all of them somewhat gathered together safely distanced of course.’

But The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was notably missing from the Christmas Carol Concert. He officially retired from royal duties in August 2017 and is rarely seen in public these days.