The Queen and key members of the royal family gathered with almost 2000 guests in Westminster Abbey to remember Prince Philip a year on from his death—and some his closest relatives made a subtle gesture to honour him.

The Queen gathered with key members of The Firm to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey, attending the event with a walking stick despite fears she would not make it.

Her Majesty was dressed in forest green along with various other guests as an understated yet special nod to her late husband.

The Queen arrived at the touching service with Prince Andrew, walking through Westminster Abbey to take her place beside Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Princess Anne.

Her Majesty’s poignant appearance at the long-awaited event was uncertain in the days leading to it, with royal experts claiming the monarch was taking things “day by day” amid her recent health woes.

With Princess Beatrice breaking down in tears as her grandmother took her seat at the service, several members of the royal family paid tribute to Philip in a subtle way, by wearing green.

Why did the royals wear green for Prince Philip’s memorial service?

The Queen, Princess Anne, Duchess Camilla and others opted to honour Philip by wearing Edinburgh Green, which was his official livery colour, as a nod to his military career.

Princess Charlotte joined in too, wearing a navy and green tartan dress underneath her navy, collared coat.

The Queen also wore a brooch gifted to her by her husband decades ago in 1966.

Her Majesty proudly displayed the piece, made from gold and recycled rubies, on her forest green coat, sporting a matching hat, black gloves and black handbag.

The sombre day sparked plenty of emotion among royal fans, with hundreds taking to social media to pay their respects and share their sadness over the sight of the widowed Queen.

“Love the unity of colours between Our Queen, Princess Anne and The Duchess of Cornwall – very poignant and respectful,” one wrote.

“She looks so sad it’s heartbreaking. God save our Queen,” another added.