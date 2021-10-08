We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry proves his bond with daddy's girl Lilibet is totally adorable as he's revealed to have the 'magic touch' when it comes to this parenting dilemma.

Prince Harry is the doting dad, reading bedtime stories and rocking baby Lilibet to sleep.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have a ‘real magic touch’ when it comes to getting his daughter to sleep.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle gave a sweet update on her three-month-old daughter Lilibet.

Prince Harry’s bond with Lilibet is so sweet he is said to have the ‘magic touch’ when it comes to getting his daughter baby Lilibet Diana softly to sleep each night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first daughter back in June and as they juggle becoming parents to two children, with son Archie, now aged two, it appears Prince Harry has found himself a suitable task.

Prince Harry, who recently made sure a piece of Archie was with him and wife Meghan Markle when they stepped out in New York, is very hands-on when it comes to bedtime routines at home.

Unlike his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Harry doesn’t have Norland nannies to put his children to bed.

But instead of struggling, it seems Harry has the know-how needed for a stress-free night.

An insider told US Weekly about Prince Harry’s bond with Lilibet, “Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep.

“He has a real magic touch,” they said.

Norland nannies are traditionally used by members of the royal family and there’s something not many people know about them.

But Harry and Meghan prefer to do those tasks themselves.

Speaking of Prince Harry’s bond with Lilibet, the insider also said the Duke “adores” his little girl and has taken to his new role as father-of-two like a duck to water.

The source told the news site that “every day just gets happier” for Harry.

It’s understood that the loved-up couple is reportedly filled with so much “love and gratitude” and “couldn’t ask for more” from their happy family life.