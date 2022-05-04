We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie has shared some sweet candid snaps on Instagram to celebrate her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 36th birthday.

Princess Eugenie has taken to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of her and her husband, Jack Brooksbank in honour of his birthday.

Eugenie, who is following Harry and Meghan’s lead with a new podcast, posted two very candid shots of Jack, sharing an insight into their marriage. The first saw the pair beaming at the camera whilst on a picturesque-looking walk, and the second, showed them sitting side by side during a flight, wearing face masks.

Video of the Week

She captioned the post by saying, “Happy birthday to you my Jack. 36 years today. What a journey it’s been so far. Can’t wait for so many more.”

Royal fans loved the intimate but lowkey glimpse into their relationship.

One follower commented, “You two are so cute! I love your non-glamorous photos. You show authentic life together.”

While another added, “What a sweet post!”

The couple seems to be going from strength to strength after marrying in 2018 at Westminster Abbey, and welcoming their first child, August Philip Hawke in 2021.

Eugenie often treats her followers to laid-back family photos, from Valentine’s to Mother’s Day posts. She also shares adorable updates on baby August, including his first Halloween and a special post to mark his first birthday!

Taking to Instagram again, Eugenie posted a picture of her and Jack cuddling their son and wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!”