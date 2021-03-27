We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It seems Harry could’ve severed things with William for good, but could the Duchess of Cambridge repair their relationship?

Kate Middleton could be the only one who can “build bridges” with Prince Harry following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey, according to an expert.

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been like a “sister” to Prince Harry. Royal expert, Angela Levin, says she’d want to “build bridges” with her brother-in-law. It follows royal news that Prince Harry has a down to earth nickname at his new workplace.



It’s been described as the biggest royal crisis in 85 years, but perhaps the saddest part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s’s bombshell Oprah interview is the repercussions on Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William.

They’ve been through hell together, having lost their mother Princess Diana at the tender ages of 12 and 15, respectively.

But is their once close relationship on the brink of no-repair after William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, was accused of making Meghan cry in the run-up to the royal wedding in 2018, during Meghan and Harry’s 120 minute interview?

Prince William and Prince Harry’s already fractured bond is hanging by a thread but royal expert, Angela Levin, exclusively tells Woman there is only one person who can save Harry and William’s damaged relationship…

A close bond

If anyone can fix the fall-out between the brothers it’s Kate, as she has shared a close bond with Prince Harry ever since she joined the family all those years ago.

Angela explains, “There was a very powerful connection between Kate and Harry, because when William announced his engagement to Kate, Harry said she was the sister he’d always wanted.”

The pair were “incredibly close” and were often seen “roaring with laughter” during royal engagements, as Harry worked hard to “help her relax” during the early days.

While Angela believes Kate could act as a mediator between her husband and brother-in-law, it’s not going to be easy. “I think it’s going to be very difficult to salvage the relationship. William is very protective and I think he will feel really annoyed and upset that they saw Kate as a target.”

Family values

Kate is incredibly close with her own family, and it’s those values that make her the perfect candidate to try and fix William and Harry’s relationship.

Angela says, “Kate comes from a very stable family – a family that’s very close and respects and care for each other and I think she’s a very good influence on William, who can get a bit resentful. She would want to build bridges, very much, and be a family.”

But, sadly our royal expert says it’s unlikely that Meghan will take kindly to Kate wading in.

“Kate might have the ability to get Harry to soften and warm up, but I don’t think Meghan would like her to do that.”

Worlds apart

Although Kate could be the one to pacify things, getting an opportunity to rectify the situation is proving difficult. “There will be a chance, if Harry comes over for the unveiling of his mother’s statue, which is due in June or July. There might be some time to talk to him,” Angela admits.

But, it’s not just family dynamics at play here, either. Logistically, getting Kate, William and Harry in a room together is nigh-on impossible, with Harry living halfway across the world in Santa Barbara in an entirely different time zone.

Angela explains, “It’s very difficult when somebody lives a long way away on a different time scale and you can only speak through Zoom or Skype or telephone – it’s not a relaxing way to talk. And, as Meghan’s there as well, it’s more difficult.”

Despite suggestions that the brothers would reunite later this year for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial statue in the Sunken Gardens at Buckingham Palace, it is looking less and less likely that this will happen now, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby is thought to be due around the same time.

Moving forwards

Whether or not Kate has the chance to help smooth over the bumps, Angela believes William and Harry will eventually come to a truce, but things will never be the same.

“I think when things have calmed down a little, they will speak to each other and talk about everyday things, but I don’t think they could ever be as close as they were. Prince Harry told me that William was the only person he could really trust. It is really sad, and the question is – will Harry regret this later on?” Only time will tell.