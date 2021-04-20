We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Royal Family will take it in turns to see the Queen and use a rota to make sure she isn’t alone ahead of her 95th birthday.



This week has been an incredibly sad one for the Queen following the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.

Due to Covid-restrictions, the Queen had to sit alone during the funeral which was attended by just 30 guests.

Members of the Royal Family have reportedly organised a rota to make sure the Queen will not be alone ahead of her milestone 95th birthday.

Princess Anne, the Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie the Countess of Wessex are amongst the few known to be visiting.

It is thought that Prince Charles will also accompany Princess Anne to visit their mother.

Prince Harry is also thought to be remaining in the UK until the Queen’s birthday and Kate Middleton has reportedly arranged several video calls with Princess William and the Cambridge children – who are three of the Queen’s 10 great-grandchildren.

A source told the Mirror, ‘The Queen will not be alone. She will have others who care about her deeply and want to be there to support her in her most pressing hour.”

They continued, “In typical fashion, the Queen has insisted she is coping and despite the suggestion she had prepared herself for this day to come, everyone is well aware there is nothing like the experience when it comes.”

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were married for 73 years and it has been reported that the Queen will now make Windsor Castle her permanent home to remain close to where Prince Philip is buried.

It’s also believed that the Queen will not release a birthday portrait this year without Prince Philip as she faces her first birthday as a widow.