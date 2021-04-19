We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen chose not to sit in the front row at Prince Philip’s funeral service and instead oped for a seat that was special to both of them.

This weekend was an incredibly sad one for the Queen and the Royal Family as they paid their respects to Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Queen at alone for her husband of 73 years’ funeral, and only 30 guests were allowed to attend the service.

Held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, Saturday’s service was a poignant occasion and there was a particularly heartbreaking moment many watching at home might have missed. Another aspect that could easily have gone unnoticed by royal fans is the Queen’s choice of seat.

Though some might have thought the monarch would take pride of place in the front row for her husband’s funeral, she instead chose a seat that was significant to them both.

The Queen decided to sit where she and Prince Philip sat together several times over the years. Most recently, the royal couple were seated here for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

And that’s not the only time they opted for these seats, as they also occupied them for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in October of the same year.

It’s likely that in choosing the same place to sit for Philip’s funeral service, the Queen was paying tribute in her own personal way to her beloved husband and their remarkable marriage, as well as reminding herself of the happy times they spent together.

The Covid-19 restrictions in place also meant that her family members were spaced out throughout the chapel.

The Queen’s eldest child and heir Prince Charles sat on the opposite side of the aisle with Duchess Camilla, with the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin between them.

Prince Philip will be interred in the Royal Vault at Windsor, though it’s thought that his coffin will be moved when the Queen dies.

This will allow the couple to be together forever in their final resting place.