The royals tipped to take over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s workload

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reportedly made a decision on which members of the royal family will take over Harry and Meghan’s patronages after their departure as working royals.

The royal family members tipped to take on Meghan and Prince Harry’s work have been revealed.

The Queen has reportedly known for a long time which of the Sussex’s patronages would go to who.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance for the first time since announcing her pregnancy .

Following the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, the couple confirmed that they have officially quit the royal family and will not be returning to their working roles after the year review.

The Queen is said to have asked them to step down from their patronages and their royal work load is to be split among other family members.

The couple has also reportedly agreed to not use their HRH titles but they are still part of the royal family, with Prince Harry still in line to become king.

Prince Harry, 36, has lost his three remaining military titles and his patronages of the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football league, and the London Marathon.

Meghan, 39, has stepped down from her patronage with the National Theatre and her links with the commonwealth.

The Mirror reports that Princess Anne, 70, is thought to be taking over Harry’s role of Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

Prince Edward or his wife Sophie Wessex may replace Meghan as patron of the National Theatre.

Sophie is also tipped to take over as the patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, despite previously shutting down a suggestion she would fill Meghan’s shoes in the royal family.

Prince William is likely to take over Harry’s honorary title of Air Commandment of RAF Honington. League chiefs are also hoping Prince William will take over Harry’s Rugby Union patronages and be the face of the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

Video of the Week

The couple’s roles of president and vice-president of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust also need to be filled as does Harry’s last Military title of Commodore-in-Chief of small ships and diving.

The Queen is expected be informing the members taking over the patronages and a statement is likely to be released in a matter of weeks.