Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has opened up about her three-month-old grandson August Brooksbank and shared an adorable anecdote that showcases their very special relationship.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed baby August in February and paid tribute to his late great-grandfather Prince Philip with his middle name.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York became a proud grandmother of two earlier this year when her daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August Brooksbank. Sarah was ‘already a grandma’ to Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie and described the arrival of another grandson as a “blessing”.

Eugenie later took to Instagram to reveal his sweet royal baby name and shared she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had chosen ‘Philip’ as a middle name, thought to be in tribute to Prince Philip. Though it’s understood that the Duke of Edinburgh never got to meet August, he was likely very touched by this.

It’s thought Sarah looked after August whilst her daughters and ex-husband Prince Andrew attended Prince Philip’s funeral service last month. The bond between Sarah and August is reportedly very close and she has now given fans new details about her grandson.

Appearing at a virtual event for Waterstones to discuss children’s author Beatrice Blue’s Once Upon a Mermaid with her, Sarah shared a very special anecdote.

According to Hello! magazine, the Duchess of York told Beatrice Blue: “August already thinks I’m funny because I’m dancing.”

And the little one looks set to enjoy more quality time with his hilarious grandmother, as Sarah revealed her plans to introduce him to Beatrice’s new book, Once Upon a Mermaid’s Tale. The adorable story reveals how mermaids got their tails and celebrates a friendship between mermaid Oceanne and a little boy named Theodore.

“Being a grandmother, I can bring mermaid Oceanne to my grandson,” Sarah excitedly told Beatrice.

And it’s not just August that Sarah will be able to introduce to this wonderful children’s book as the York family is set to grow. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have revealed they are expecting their first child together.

In a post shared by the Royal Family Instagram account the official Palace statement declared: ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.’

Beatrice and Edoardo’s baby will be the twelfth great-grandchild for the Queen.

She and the rest of the family will no doubt already be looking forward to welcoming the new arrival in the autumn.