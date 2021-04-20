Sarah Ferguson had this important role on the day of Prince Philip’s funeral

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York was not one of the 30 guests who attended Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17, but she did have a very important role on the day.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s death didn’t change the royal line of succession, but it changed the monarchy as we know it.

The Queen currently remains in mourning for her husband of 73 years until April 22.

Amongst the members of the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, who attended Philip’s funeral were his granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands.

Eugenie and Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew also attended the service, leaving Sarah as the only York family member not there.

However, Sarah still carried out a very important role on this day. It’s thought Sarah remained at her home in the Royal Lodge at Windsor and she reportedly spent the day looking after her grandson August Brooksbank.

Eugenie gave birth to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February and chose one of his middle names as a sweet tribute to her grandfather Prince Philip.

It’s understood that the family are based at Prince Harry and Meghan’s former UK home, Frogmore Cottage, which is close to the Royal Lodge. Eugenie and Jack even supposedly spent time there during lockdown.

Following the sad passing of Prince Philip, Eugenie took to Instagram to share a deeply moving tribute to her “Grandpa”.

She ended her heartfelt caption with the declaration: ‘I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣

‘Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. With all my love Eugenie’.