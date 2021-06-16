We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has revealed a sweet detail about her first pregnancy as she discussed Prince Philip and the “giant-sized hole” his death has left in the Royal Family.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has shared a deeply personal detail about her first pregnancy as she reflected on her memories of Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh’s death didn’t change the royal line of succession, though it has changed the monarchy as we know it. Having previously shared touching details about her late father-in-law’s final moments, Sophie has also spoken of her daughter Lady Louise Windsor’s heartbreaking realisation that her grandfather is no longer around.

Now the Countess of Wessex, who is married to the Queen’s son, Prince Edward, has revealed a precious detail about her pregnancy with Louise – and it’s connected to the remarkable royal patriarch.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5’s Naga Munchetty, she described Philip’s loss as leaving a “giant-sized hole” in The Firm.

“It’s only when you would do the normal things that you would have done with them, and you suddenly realise that they are not there, that you really start to have a, ‘Oh my goodness moment’,” she explained.

As reported by The Times, Sophie then recalled how she recently returned to the same hillside in Scotland where she snapped a wonderful picture back in 2003.

The photo shows the Queen and her husband of 73 years relaxing on the hillside, beaming at the camera. It was this particular picture that Her Majesty later released on social media in tribute to Philip, the night before his funeral.

“I was pregnant with Louise at the time, and we went up there, during half-term…” Sophie began, before hesitating, at which point Naga asked: “Are you ok?”

After pausing for a moment, the Countess of Wessex went on: “Just to be there, in that place, was an, ‘oh my God’ moment.”

She later reflected on how these often come when you least expect it.

“So I think they’ll come and go, but you have to let them come, and let them go. But just talking to you now, it’s a bit of an ‘oh my goodness’ moment, which you don’t necessarily expect, and you don’t expect them to come,” she said.

Video of the Week

“I had the same when I lost my mother. You know, I’d be fine, absolutely fine, fine, fine . . . and then something happened, or you’d hear a piece of music, or you’d do something, and suddenly you would, you know, get taken off at the knees.

“So there’ll be lots of moments like that. But it’s good to remember,” she said.

This heartfelt declaration came just a week after what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, which saw many royals share deeply personal tributes.