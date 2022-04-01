We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William comforted his son Prince George in an adorable way during Prince Philip’s memorial after seeing the youngster “feel awkward”.

The Duke of Cambridge proved his is a doting dad when he took simple steps to help his son regain his confidence during the ceremony.

Prince George, eight, attended the memorial of his great-grandfather Prince Philip along with other members of the Royal Family. But the young prince had coped well until his father started talking to a member of the military, as George soon began to ‘feel awkward’, according to body language expert Nick Davies who told the Daily Telegraph, he “appears more confident looking forward, staffing upright”.

After going through the door, Nick noted, “He [George] takes a deep breath quickly, gulps and licks his dry lips which is caused by pre-emptive anxiety, but he maintains good eye contact and once he is spoken to by one of the clergymen he breaks into a broad smile showing his confidence.

“However, once his father talks to the Navy gentlemen with the gold braiding, George’s mouth tightens to the left and he rubs the bottom of his jacket with his right fingers, showing he feels awkward and is seeking comfort, William naturally recognises this putting his hand on George’s shoulder.”

The event, which comes almost a year after Prince Philip died, aged 99, is the most high profile royal family event that Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte have attended.

Prince George has previously attended the Rugby and there he showed fans he had inherited a very specific trait from his father, and last year he also the Euros 2020 in which he was in the spotlight and at the time it was thought he could be seen less.

The Cambridges are trying to give their children, including Prince Louis, a normal upbringing as possible and they displayed impeccable behaviour and Body Language expert Judi James believes it’s down to their rehearsals.

“You could tell from the way George copied his father totally that there had been some rehearsals and training behind the scenes,” she told OK!

Meanwhile, the Cambridge kids are due to start their Easter holidays soon.