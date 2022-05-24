We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s bittersweet detail on her Chelsea Flower Show outfit that many fans have missed.

The Queen wore a beautiful Cartier brooch on her pink jacket and it was a sentimental gift from her parents.

Her Majesty was gifted the piece of jewellery for her 19th birthday in 1945.

This royal news comes as the Queen’s love for Kate Middleton for adoring the ‘real’ Prince William is revealed.

The Queen chose to wear a heartfelt brooch on her Chelsea Flower Show outfit that has a bittersweet meaning.

Her Majesty arrived at the annual show by riding in a buggy amid her ‘mobility issues’ as she toured the spectacular gardens.

But as all eyes were on the Queen’s Chelsea Flower Show outfit, there’s one detail that might have been overlooked and that is her beautiful brooch which she pinned to the collar of her coral pink coat.

Video of the Week

The special brooch which depicts a spray of two flowers: one made of pink sapphires with a row of rubies surrounding a central diamond, and one of blue sapphires with a diamond centre, was given to her by her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth – on the occasion of her 19th birthday in 1945.

And it’s not the first time the Queen has chosen to remember loved ones in this way. Last year she was spotted wearing a brooch in tribute to Prince Philip.

The Queen celebrates her 70th year on the throne this year with a four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Platinum Jubilee of her Coronation.

The Queen wasn’t the only royal in attendance, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex plus Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also paid a visit.

The Chelsea Flower Show was cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This year sees the Show celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and also a theme of calm and mindfulness running through the garden designs.

The Queen is expected to attend some of her Platinum celebrations next weekend, some of which includes a Platinum Party at the Palace.