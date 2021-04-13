We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip and the Queen were married for over seven decades and it’s now been claimed that they will also share their final resting place after an important move is made in the future.

Prince Philip sadly passed away, aged 99, at Windsor Castle last week, and his funeral is set to take place on Saturday, April 17th. Whilst his death will not change the royal line of succession, it has changed the monarchy as we know it. The Queen, who was married to Prince Philip for 73 years, will no doubt have been left devastated by his death.

Throughout their many years together, Philip won the Queen’s heart and dedicated his life to supporting her. The Duke was the longest-serving consort in British history and was once described by the monarch as her “strength and stay”.

Now it has been claimed that after so many happy years spent together, the royal couple will eventually be laid to rest together.

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. This stunning chapel has seen happier times in recent years, as it was where Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding were held.

However, Saturday’s funeral service will be an incredibly poignant occasion for the royal family, sometimes called The Firm.

Where will Prince Philip be buried?

It’s understood that Philip will be buried in Frogmore Gardens. The beautiful gardens in Windsor are home to three royal mausoleums, one of which – the Royal Mausoleum – is where the Queen’s great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria was buried beside her beloved Prince Albert.

However, now it’s been claimed that Philip will not be buried here until the Queen passes away.

According to OK! magazine, reports have suggested that Philip’s coffin will be placed in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel until this day comes.

Philip’s coffin will then allegedly be moved to the memorial chapel so that he and Her Majesty can be interred together.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will then likely be buried in the Royal Burial Ground, where several of Queen Victoria’s children are buried. If these reports turn out to be correct, then this will be unusual as this royal cemetery is not generally the final resting place of monarchs or their consorts.

Though after 73 years of marriage, it’s certainly touching to think that the Queen and Prince Philip would be together forever.