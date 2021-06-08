We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor sadly never got to meet her late great-grandfather Prince Philip, but the two royals share a very special connection even after his death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced this weekend that they have welcomed their first daughter. After months of speculation amongst royal fans, it was confirmed that they chose to name her Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after the Queen and her late grandmother Princess Diana. Previously, it had been predicted that Harry and Meghan would name her ‘Philippa’ after Prince Philip.

This comes after the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been married to the Queen for 73 years, sadly passed away in April. Two other royal babies born this year, Princess Eugenie’s son August and Zara Tindall’s little boy Lucas, both have ‘Philip’ as a middle name in tribute to him.

Though the Queen was the one honoured in an incredibly sentimental way by her new great-granddaughter’s birth as her own nickname, ‘Lilibet’ was chosen.

However, baby Lilibet is connected to her late great-grandfather, even after his passing. Both Prince Philip and Lilibet were born in June, with their birthdays less than a week apart.

Philip would have celebrated his momentous 100th birthday this week on Thursday June 10, whilst baby Lilibet was born on June 4. Not only this, but their birthdays make them both Geminis.

According to Cosmopolitan, classic Gemini traits include being super adaptable, smart and curious, having lots of opportunities on the go. These personality traits could be seen to have been displayed by Philip, who was the longest serving consort in British history, attending engagements throughout the years and keeping people entertained with his witty quips.

He also kept busy on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate even after retiring in 2017. It’s not yet known whether Lilibet will herself go on to show a clever and curious personality. But royal fans will no doubt be eager to see exactly what kind of royal baby Lilibet will go on to be.

And that’s not all, as both the Duke of Edinburgh and Lilibet were also born overseas. Meghan gave birth to her daughter in California, where she and Harry have settled since they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family. Whilst Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921 and named Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark.

With so many connections between Lilibet and Prince Philip, it’s very moving to think that they have a special bond even after his passing.