Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to experience a major first next month as the Platinum Jubilee could signal a very special meeting.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children are expected to appear during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The milestone occasion is not only important for the Queen, but could mark one very significant moment in the Cambridge and Sussex children’s lives.

As eager fans wonder how to watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee there are now just a few weeks until members of The Firm come together for this significant occasion. Sadly, it’s now been confirmed by Her Majesty that only royals undertaking public engagements on her behalf will join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that other relatives, including the Queen’s great-grandchildren, won’t be making a highly-anticipated appearance at some point over the weekend.

It’s already been reported that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will be on the balcony as the children of working royals, the future King and Queen Consort. And although the celebrations mark a huge moment for the Queen, they could also see the Cambridge kids experience a major royal first of their own…

After weeks of speculation over whether or not Harry would return to the UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Queen’s grandson has finally given fans the confirmation they were hoping for.

As reported by The Telegraph, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now announced that the family will be flying over from their new LA home for the celebrations.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” the statement declared.

Since Harry and Meghan “stepped back”, they won’t be joining the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other working royals on the balcony. However, their presence at the celebrations would mean that George, Charlotte and Louis could finally get to meet Lilibet for the first time.

The Sussexes’ daughter was born last year and will turn one over the Jubilee weekend, however she has never met her royal relatives in person. This includes her Cambridge cousins who have also not seen Archie since Harry and Meghan moved to the US.

Last year Prince William revealed to listeners of Radio Marsden that seeing his kids playing with his own cousins’ children is magical and that it’s the Christmas moment he looks forward to the most.

“When I see my children meet up with my cousins’ children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special. I look forward to that a lot,” he explained.

Despite 4-year-old Louis and 3-year-old Archie particularly being close in age, the geographical distance has meant that the Cambridge and Sussex children have missed out on having some similarly special moments playing together over the past two years.

Though with Archie and Lilibet about to visit, George, Charlotte and Louis could enjoy some quality family time with their cousins very soon.