We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has the sweetest photo of him with Meghan Markle on display in the living room at Clarence House and it’s a huge sign that he still holds her in his heart.

Prince Charles has subtly paid tribute to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle on International Women’s Day showing he still holds the Duchess in his heart.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess Camilla opened up their doors to host an event to mark the key date and fans noticed the image on display.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s parenting habit that the Queen ‘can’t stand’ is revealed.

Prince Charles has an endearing photograph of him and Meghan Markle on display in the living room of Clarence House and it is spotted as he opens his doors to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Prince of Wales has many family photos on display at his home but one that will jump out to royal fans is the one of him with his daughter-in-law Meghan that was resting on a table in the living room and it’s a huge sign that he still holds her in his heart.

It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Prince Charles has been ‘strained’ following their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview during which Prince Harry claimed his father had ‘stopped taking his calls’ after the couple quit the UK.

But the white framed photograph, which symbols the ‘confidence’ Meghan had to Prince Charles’ wedding day offer, was taken during Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018 and shows the heir to the throne walking the bride-to-be down the aisle.

It’s a sweet nod to the time Prince Charles stepped in after Meghan’s father,Thomas Markle, was unable to assist due to ill health. Another frame, peeping out behind, holds a picture of Harry taken during the 2014 Invictus Games in London.

In the months following the wedding, Prince Harry recalled the support his father showed him and Meghan at the time after Meghan’s father decided not to attend.

Speaking in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 which months after the wedding, Harry revealed, “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you.”

“For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course, he’s gonna be there for us.”

The photo of Charles and Meghan together on display supports claims that Prince Charles “welcomed her like a daughter”.

Speaking during Channel 5’s recent documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, royal commentator Ashley Pearson claimed that the Duchess was “welcomed” into the family and “adored” by the Prince of Wales. She said, “Charles famously adored Meghan. She was welcomed as a daughter, even more so than Kate Middleton was at the very beginning.”