We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is expected to make an appearance at a joint-christening on Saturday as Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both have their children christened.

Her Majesty was forced to pull out of a number of events after she sprained her back.

The milestone event will be the first of its kind and the Queen doesn’t want to miss out, but will consult the doctors before attending.

This royal news comes as the Queen ‘set to move house’ in a matter of days as she faces a heartbreaking anniversary.

The Queen will consult with doctors today on whether she can attend the family’s first joint christening as Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall get their children baptised.

Her Majesty sparked concern in recent weeks after she was forced to pull out of a number of high-profile events including an appearance at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

The 95-year-old Monarch suffered a back sprain and has since been ordered by doctors to take things easy. But, according to royal sources, she is determined to not miss out on this special occasion.

According to The Sun, second cousins August—Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child—and Lucas—Zara and Mike Tindall’s third—are set to be christened at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park, Berkshire. And the Queen will do her utmost to be in attendance.

An insider revealed, “Her Majesty is very keen to be there as she knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“It’s set to be a heartwarming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself.”

The royal source added, “She is keen to attend such a wonderful event after the great personal disappointment of missing last Sunday’s Remembrance events.”

The Queen’s back sprain came just days after she spent a night in hospital—her first since 2013. Despite the scare, the Queen was said to be in “good spirits” following preliminary medical checks.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that the Queen has returned home to Windsor Castle.

In a statement, issued on Thursday night, Buckingham Palace said, ‘Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.’

While she continues to undertake light duties, her bout of ill-health has raised lots of questions about operation LONDON BRIDGE and what will happen when the Queen dies.

We hope she’s feeling better soon!