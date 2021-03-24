The Queen gave a touching gift to the NHS staff who treated Prince Philip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen gave the NHS staff who treated the Duke of Edinburgh at St Bartholomew’s Hospital a touching gift to show her appreciation.

The Queen sent a special gift to NHS staff on the first anniversary of the start of the UK’s Covid lockdowns yesterday.

The Queen gifted a huge bouquet to the staff who cared for Prince Philip following her husband’s month-long hospital stay.

This royal news comes after Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed a baby boy and revealed his named inspired by Prince Philip.

Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on the 16th of February after feeling unwell, it was initially a precautionary measure but the Prince ended up staying for several weeks and undergoing heart surgery.

Prince Philip left hospital two weeks after his surgery and released a statement to thank all of the health staff who cared for him.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

The Queen has shown her gratitude for the care he received by giving the staff of St Bartholomew Hospital a huge bouquet of flowers. They are being displayed in the hospital atrium for staff and patients to see.

Along with the flowers the Queen sent a note that said, ‘As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the past year.’

The Chief Executive and consultant cardiologist, Professor Charles Knight gave a statement on the national day of reflection. He said, “We are hugely honoured and humbled by the gift.”

Charles thanked his staff and said, “I’m delighted to accept the bouquet on behalf of the hospital and everyone being remembered on this national day of reflection.”

He said the day was a perfect time, “to come together and remember all those that we have lost through the pandemic and all those still bearing the burden of grief”.

Video of the Week

Professor Charles continued, “Reflecting on the past year inevitably brings a lot of sadness but it also is an immense source of pride when I recall the heroic efforts of the staff at St Bartholomew’s to cope with the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic. The gift is for each and every one of them.”

He also wished Prince Philip a “full and complete and speedy recovery”.