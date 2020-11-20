We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen and Prince Philip have shared a photo of the sweet anniversary card they received from great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip showed they are doting great-grandparents when they shared a sweet snap of them receiving an anniversary card from the Cambridge kids.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have shared the touching photograph to mark their 73rd wedding anniversary today.

In other royal news , here’s the seriously impressive toy the Queen has passed down to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

As the Queen and Prince Philip celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary the couple have shared a sweet snap of them receiving a handmade card from great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal family are no exception when it comes to following lockdown rules, so with them having to keep in touch with their loved ones over Zoom, they have also given an insight into what the youngest members of the family have recently been doing with their time.

And it looks like George, seven, Charlotte, five and Louis, two, have been busy getting creative to make a huge card for their great-grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip to make their very special milestone.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99 and Her Majesty, 94, can be seen sat on the sofa in the oak room at Windsor Castle where the royal pair are spending lockdown.

In Prince Philip’s hands is a colourful A4 creation which has the number 73 on the front, and the Queen can be seen looking on in delight as he opens the card to read what’s inside.

The snap, taken by photographer Chris Jackson earlier this week, shows the pair opening other cards sent from well-wishers from around the world.

The couple are still wearing their formal wear, with the Queen dressed in a pale blue double wool crepe dress by the royal dressmaker Stewart Parvin, and the Queen gave a nod to the couple’s honeymoon by wearing the Chrysanthemum Brooch.

Video of the Week

Elizabeth II wore the platinum-set sapphire and diamond brooch at Broadlands in Hampshire where the newlyweds holidayed following their Westminster Abbey wedding on November 20, 1947.

And she was pictured wearing the sentimental piece again in images taken to mark their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007 – unlike other couple’s subject to various royal scandals, the duo have stood the test of time.

With lockdown restrictions in the UK still present, the couple are expected to mark the occasion privately.