Kate Middleton is said to have been spotted shopping in London with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their Easter break from school.

George and Charlotte returned to their school, Thomas’ Battersea, today.

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted by royal fans with the two eldest Cambridge children on the Kings Road in West London.

An onlooker took to social media to share details of their sighting of Kate along with George and Charlotte, who are third and fourth in the royal line of succession.

Twitter user @lexif1980 said that Kate had treated the children to their own pocket money and let them buy what they wanted, within their budget.

They added, ‘Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that’s just lovely!‘

The children have now returned to school after the Easter holidays at Thomas’ Battersea in London.

The private day school, where Prince George is in Year Three and Charlotte is in Year One, costs upwards of £18,000 per child.

The school is located near to the Cambridge’s London home, Kensington Palace, and George and Charlotte were finally able to return to their education after weeks of homeschooling during lockdown earlier this year.

Kate’s special shopping trip with the kids is not the first time she’s been seen out and about in shops with her brood.

She was once seen browsing the kids clothes in Sainsbury’s nearby the family’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

“She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses,’ one lady who saw them told Hello! at the time.

“She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved.”

George, Charlotte and Louis, who are among the Queen’s ten great-grandchildren, were unable to attend Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday due to the strict 30 guests rule.

However, even without the Covid-19 restrictions in place, they may have been thought to be too young to attend the heartbreaking send off.

It’s been claimed that Prince William has explained Prince Philip’s death to the children in a very gentle way.

A royal source told US Weekly, “William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has ‘gone to heaven’ and ‘is an angel now’.”