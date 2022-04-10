We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has shown “grace and strength” in the year since Prince Philip’s passing, proving what an “extraordinary” woman she is.

It has been one year since Prince Philips’ death.

The Queen has had to juggle her own grief with the fallout from the Prince Andrew scandal, as well as several other royal controversies.

It has been one year since Prince Philip tragically passed away. And as the royal family mark the one-year anniversary of his death, a royal expert has heaped praise on the Queen for her “grace and strength”.

The 95-year-old Monarch was married to her husband for 73 years before his death and she branded him her “strength and stay” during that time.

The year since his passing has been far from easy for Her Majesty, who has had to deal not only with her grief but also the fallout from Prince Andrew’s court settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, ongoing issues with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the alleged “cash for honours” scandal linked to Prince Charles’ charity, as well as suffering her own health issues.

And royal expert, Phil Dampier, has nothing but praise for the Queen. Speaking to FEMAIL, he said, “To cope with her grief while also having to deal with the fallout from the Prince Andrew sex scandal, Harry and Meghan’s shenanigans and Prince Charles’s cash for donors problems show what an extraordinary woman she is.

“It’s incredible to think it’s already a year since we lost Prince Philip.

“The Queen has shown an amazing inner strength, poise and courage in the way she has dealt with his loss.”

Although The Queen was often seen out and about without her husband after his retirement, she was supported “immensely” behind the scenes by the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal commentator revealed, “Ironically they spent a lot more time together than they might have done as they were locked down at Windsor Castle during the pandemic.

“The Queen was happy for him to stay at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate so that he could enjoy his retirement, but events brought them back together.”

Now a year has passed since his death, Phil Dampier has suggested Prince Philip would want her to continue moving onwards and enjoy the rest of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“There is no way that the Duke would want the Queen to slip into some Queen Victoria style mourning and wear black for the rest of her life,” the royal expert confessed.

“He would have told her to enjoy what time is left to her.”