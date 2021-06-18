We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Prince George could stray away from the royal tradition of having two birthdays when they become King.

Prince William and Prince George could stray away from the royal tradition of having two birthdays when they become King.

The Duke of Cambridge and his son are second and third in line to the throne respectively, but their birthdays are already in the warmer months of June and July.

It's thought that the two Princes, who are second and third in line to the throne respectively when it comes to royal succession, are more likely to forego the traditional two birthdays when they become King as their actual birthdays fall in the warmer months, unlike the Queen's official birthday which is April.

Her majesty currently celebrates her birthday twice a year – the first on 21st April and the second on 12th June which is celebrated with Trooping the Colour. But it wasn’t the Queen who started the tradition, as for many years a British monarch has chosen to have two birthdays.

King Edward VII, who reigned from 1901 to 1910, had his birthday fall in November – and since it’s a month known to forecast bad weather, he opted to publicly celebrate his birthday in the summer instead.

And the Queen’s father, King George VI, also chose to celebrate his birthday in the summer instead of December and it’s a tradition Queen Elizabeth II has kept going during her reign. Her son Charles, who is next in line to the throne, is likely to continue the tradition too as his birthday is in November so he might decide to keep birthday celebrations in June like his mother when he becomes King.

But with William’s birthday falling on 21st June, it’s unlikely that he would have two summer celebrations so close together.

And his son, Prince George could easily follow suit to avoid this tradition during his own reign. The youngster, aged seven, is already preparing for his King role.

It’s likely that when he becomes King he will have a new title before his name.