We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family last year, but there’s a sweet sign that they will never truly be separated from their royal relatives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled in the US since they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family last year. They have recently welcomed their first daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, whom they named in tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana. Their choice of the meaningful name Lilibet is an especially wonderful way to honor Her Majesty, who now has eleven great-grandchildren.

Though baby Lilibet has not yet met the wider Royal Family, Harry returned to the UK alone in April to attend Prince Philip’s funeral. This poignant occasion marked the first time he’d seen his relatives in person since his and Meghan’s Oprah interview aired. Following the interview, rumours circulated about tension between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

However, now Harry’s aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has revealed a sweet sign that they will always be treasured family members.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Sophie and her husband Prince Edward discussed the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and the impact of his sad passing. According to the publication, Sophie pointed out how “nice” it was to have a “lengthy chat” with Harry at Windsor Castle after the service.

The Countess also recalled just how wonderful it is that her and Edward’s children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, got to spend so much time with their late grandfather.

“We were very lucky that the children did have so much contact,” she explained. Her heartfelt words come during what has been a very difficult year so far for the Royal Family with Prince Philip’s death and Harry and Meghan’s shocking interview claims. Though Sophie later went on to assert how nothing can change the Royal Family’s bond.

“We are still a family no matter what happens, we always will be,” she shared.

Her heartfelt words could possibly be seen to show that despite all the Royal Family have been through in recent months, the most important thing remains their love for one another.

Video of the Week

A similar sentiment was shared in the Queen’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, which declared them to be “much loved family members”. After seeing his grandmother in person at Prince Philip’s funeral, he will also reportedly “talk things through” with her when he returns to the UK later this summer.

Prince Harry is set to reunite with Prince William for the unveiling of a memorial statue to Princess Diana in July.