The Queen reportedly gave a very decisive response to a significant question when she became monarch and it could be seen to showcase her committed approach to wearing the crown.

The Queen is set to celebrate her 70th year on the throne next year and has confirmed huge news about her Platinum Jubilee celebration plans. After ascending to the throne at 25 years old, the Queen is now the longest serving monarch in British history. Despite also marking the 68th anniversary of her coronation this week, however, it’s likely the occasion was tinged with sadness for the Queen, who is still mourning Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing has changed the Royal Family as we know it and the Queen has received praise for having “lead by example” at his funeral.

Here she sat alone, though not in the front row, of St George’s Chapel, abiding by Covid-19 guidelines.

Her commitment and calmness despite difficult circumstances is something that makes the Queen an inspirational figure to many.

Now it seems that the Queen displayed these traits when she first ascended to the throne and could have already had a sense of who she would be as a ruler. According to a past report by PopSugar, when asked what name she would like to go by as monarch, the Queen supposedly responded: “My own, of course.”

It might seem unusual to be asked what name she would choose. However, some monarchs, such as her own father King George VI, decided upon a different regnal name. He was born Albert Frederick Arthur George, but simply took the name ‘George’ when he ascended to the throne.

The Queen instead kept her birth name and was officially crowned Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

The calm decisiveness displayed in the Queen’s answer could also be seen in her committed approach to her responsibilities. Though still mourning Prince Philip, she is now once again carrying out royal engagements.

Her Majesty also selflessly used her 95th birthday message to give thanks for the public’s “support and kindness” at this time.

Whilst historical novelist Hilary Mantel recently opened up on her thoughts regarding the Royal Family and the Queen’s dedication during an interview with The Telegraph.

“I wonder if she’s the only person who really believes in the monarchy now, and I’m sure she believes with all her heart,” Hilary speculated. “She believes that she cannot cease to be a monarch – she made those promises to God.”

The Queen remains as committed to her royal role as ever and is likely looking forward to the four-day celebrations in honour of her Platinum Jubilee next year.