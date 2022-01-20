We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana hinted that she was planning to remarry following her split from Prince Charles.

The late Lady Diana once asked photographer Anwar Hussein a personal question about interfaith marriage.

Diana, who was dubbed the ‘People’s Princess’ after she warmed the hearts of royal fans everywhere, showed signs that she was interested in finding love again following the difficult split from Prince Charles.

The beautiful royal wanted to find out more about the Islam faith and once asked a personal question to a photographer that, on looking back, could be telling of her thoughts about re-marrying.

Photographer Anwar Hussein, has covered the late Princess Diana’s journey from shy bride to confident figurehead right up until her tragic death in 1997 and his work is appearing in a “walk-through documentary” currently open in both Chicago and Los Angeles.

Recalling his encounter with the late Princess, Anwar told PEOPLE, “All the lights were dimmed on the flight, and she came and whispered, ‘Can I have a chat?

“She knew that I was married to an English girl, Caroline.

“She wanted to know about Islam. She was asking about being married when one person is Muslim and another is Protestant

“She was interested because of what she was going through with [her then-boyfriend] Dr. Hasnat Khan. She didn’t mention him, but she assumed I knew it.

He added, “I think she was wondering how the family would react to him and things like that.”

After splitting from Prince Charles, Diana embarked on a relationship with Pakistani surgeon and cardiologist Hasnat Khan, and royal biographer Judy Wade previously spoke out on the relationship.

She claimed, “She had wanted to marry him. She had this vision that together they could bridge east and west, crossing creeds and continents.

“They could save lives and make it a better world.”

The romance fizzled out and Diana struck up a relationship with Dodi Al Fayed, who died with her in the infamous car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Before that, the couple had spent time together on holiday and the CCTV footage can be seen of their final moments…

Diana’s untimely death meant she never got the chance to remarry and at the time, left behind two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.