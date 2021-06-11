Why Lilibet Diana will be able to become a princess one day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet will one day have the right to become a Princess according to this 1917 royal rule.



Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on the 4th of June and is the second child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She is now the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and eighth in the royal line of succession.

Her name has a lovely connection to Prince Philip and the Queen and was involved in the Queen’s final note to Prince Philip at his funeral.

Currently, she and her older brother Archie, are known as Master and Miss. However, the children will be eligible for prince and princess titles when Prince Charles becomes King.

According to OK! magazine, Lilibet will be able to become a princess when Prince Charles becomes king as she is one of his grandchildren. This change occurs because of a royal rule ordered in 1917 by King George V.

The rule says, ‘The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms.’

Video of the Week

It states that any children and grandchildren of the King or Queen will be given the title of ‘Royal Highness’. This rule was brought into place to limit the number of Princes and Princesses as the royal family grew to only those in direct succession.

Prince Charles publicly expressed his delight at the birth of baby Lilibet, calling it such ‘happy news’, and he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall posted a statement congratulating Harry and Meghan on their daughter’s birth.