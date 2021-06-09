We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby daughter Lilibet Diana was reportedly ‘involved’ in a subtle way in the Queen’s final note to Prince Philip at his funeral service.

The Queen faces a difficult time this week as June 10 marks what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday. The royal couple were happily married for 73 years and his sad passing in April has changed the Royal Family as we know it. At Prince Philip’s funeral service, the Queen sat alone, though not in the front row, of St George’s Chapel as she abided by Covid-19 guidelines.

Her Majesty has been praised for how she “lead by example” and she left many royal fans incredibly moved. It was at the funeral that the Queen also said her final goodbye to her beloved husband and a note from her was placed upon his coffin. The exact contents of Her Majesty’s private message have never been confirmed by the monarch or the palace.

Though it’s since been claimed by some that she ended this note in a very special way.

According to Town&Country, she reportedly signed off the note with the name Lilibet. If this is indeed correct, it would be especially meaningful given the recent arrival of another Lilibet to the Royal Family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently welcomed their first daughter, named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Their little girl is eighth in the royal line of succession and was named for the Queen, as well as her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

The meaning behind Lilibet is especially touching, as it’s a name the Queen has been associated with since childhood.

It’s been said that the name arose when the Queen was too young to be able to pronounce her first name, Elizabeth, and called herself Lilibet instead.

This was then adopted by her loved ones, though it was thought that she would never be called this nickname again following Prince Philip’s death. The Duke of Edinburgh was reportedly the last person who still called his wife Lilibet. Now with the birth of Lilibet Diana, the adorable name lives on.

Though Prince Philip sadly never got to meet his new great-granddaughter, the fact that her name could’ve reportedly been included in the Queen’s note to him creates a lovely connection between them.

The Queen was likely very touched by Prince Harry and Meghan’s name choice for baby Lilibet.