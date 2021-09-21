We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice has welcomed a daughter with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. But will Princess Beatrice’s baby have a title? Here’s why she will have a title but NOT a royal one!

Buckingham Palace officially confirmed the news that Beatrice and Edo are now parents to a baby girl on Monday.

But the newborn royal tot won’t be given a title like her royal cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – but she will have a title of sorts.

Confirming the arrival of Princess Beatrice’s baby girl, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The royal baby, whose name has yet to be announced, is Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s second grandchild, following the birth of baby August in February by their younger daughter Princess Eugenie.

While August doesn’t hold an official royal title, his younger cousin is set to be given one.

Will Princess Beatrice’s baby have a title?

Beatrice’s little girl will in fact be given a title but it will have nothing to do with the British royal family.

Edoardo’s official title is Count, as his ancestors were members of the Italian nobility prior to the country’s independence in 1946. His family kept their titles, even though they don’t use them in everyday life. Princess Beatrice inherited the title from her husband when they tied the knot in a private wedding last year.

The couple’s daughter will inherit the title of Nobile Donna which means (Noble Woman).

Edoardo’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, explained the details behind the title inheritance, speaking to The Mail on Sunday ahead of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding.