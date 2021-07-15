We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice is thought to have gained a special new title after her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as the couple prepare to celebrate their first anniversary on 17th July.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a beautiful ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor last year. Pictures shared from the day showed her proud grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip attended the magical occasion. Though sadly due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, royal fans did not get to enjoy watching a large-scale royal wedding, as they did when Princess Eugenie’s married Jack Brooksbank.

Now Beatrice and Edoardo are just days away from celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Whilst Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy was announced earlier this year. The new royal baby is due in the autumn and is their first together. Though Princess Beatrice’s baby already has a brother some royal fans might not know about.

And whilst there has already been speculation over whether Edoardo and Beatrice’s baby will have a title, it seems that Beatrice herself inherited a special new title upon her marriage.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday ahead of the couple’s wedding last year, Edoardo’s father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi shared that Beatrice is entitled to call herself a Countess after marrying his son. This is because Edoardo and Alessandro are part of an Italian noble family.

“Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna,” Alessandro explained.

So whilst Beatrice remains primarily known by her British royal title of HRH Princess Beatrice of York, it seems that she could also style herself as an Italian Countess if she wanted to.

As Alessandro remarked upon, it’s understood that the couple’s child will also be born with an Italian noble title. The new arrival will be eleventh in line to the throne after Beatrice and will be the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild.

Just months away from welcoming their baby, Princess Beatrice recently debuted her growing baby bump at Wimbledon as she attended with Edoardo.

The couple will likely be looking forward to celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Saturday.